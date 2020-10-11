EndSARS: Presidential Aide, Bashir Under Attack For Quoting The President To Have Appealed To Nigerians For Calm, Patience

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has come under attack for quoting the President to have appealed to Nigerians for calm and patience as many youths storm the streets to protest against the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad on Saturday night, Bashir wrote: “Democracy ensures the right to peaceful protests, the President appealed to Nigerians for calm and patience as the concerns are currently being addressed.”

Democracy ensures the right to peaceful protests, the President appealed to Nigerians for calm and patience as the concerns are currently being addressed. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 10, 2020

This has brought about many reactions and comments from twitter users. Out of the comments are;

@InibeheEffiong: “Bashir, enjoy your honeymoon in peace. We are not interested in stories. The President that you are talking about used public funds to treat ear infection but has stubbornly refused to listen to the cries of the citizens. When the disbandment of SARS is announced, we can discuss.”

Bashir, enjoy your honeymoon in peace. We are not interested in stories. The President that you are talking about used public funds to treat ear infection but has stubbornly refused to listen to the cries of the citizens. When the disbandment of SARS is announced, we can discuss. https://t.co/gO4ZqsNtgk — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) October 10, 2020

@JohnEzeakolam: “This information dispelled through Mr Ahmaad by this government is appalling. Where is d minister of information? Where is Mr Adesina? above all where is VP Osibanjo? This is very disrespectful for d simple reason Bashir is one of d lowest-ranked staff in this government ‘Sad’😡”

This information dispelled through Mr Ahmaad by this government is appalling. Where is d minister of information? Where is Mr Adesina? above all where is VP Osibanjo? This is very disrespectful for d simple reason Bashir is one of d lowest-ranked staff in this government 'Sad'😡 pic.twitter.com/LGmZfFcnIF — John-Ezeakolam (@JohnEzeakolam) October 10, 2020

@DatOutcast: “Bashir you’ve come again with your stupidity. Today alone more than 3 Nigerian youths were killed in different states during their protest by the so called SARS, Now you’re here tweeting that Nigerians should be calm & patient. Ogun kill you there, FUCKING RETARD”

Bashir you've come again with your stupidity. Today alone more than 3 Nigerian youths were killed in different states during their protest by the so called SARS, Now you're here tweeting that Nigerians should be calm & patient. Ogun kill you there, FUCKING RETARD#BuhariMustGo https://t.co/8fMUxBxRab — The G•O•A•T• (@DatOutcast) October 10, 2020

The activities of SARS have come under scrutiny in recent times, as several members of the squad have been found guilty of using their position of authority to trample on the rights of citizens, especially the youths.

The latest protests against SARS, triggered by yet another controversial incident in Delta yesterday, went beyond previous efforts as many took to the streets for more than two days, determined to rid the country of the unit.

In Abuja, Lagos, Delta, Delta, and several states protests were held, asking the police authorities and the Buhari-led Federal Government to act fast.