EndSARS Promoter Cries Out As CBN Freezes His Account For Over Two Months

By Adejumo Enock

One of the EndSARS Promoters who provided medical support for protesters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during the EndSARS has cried out for help over the freezing of his account for over two months.

The Promoter who said he is a Pharmacist provided medical assistance to injured protesters during the protest which lasted between October 7th and 20th in several States of the Federation.

The Twitter User disclosed this via his twitter handle @Victorisrael_.

According to him, “Exactly 2 months & 9days after CBN froze all my bank accounts because I gave medical assistance to #EndSARS protesters in PH. All my sweat, All my savings Gone”.

He added that, “This is so far the worst Christmas for me & my Family”.

“Omo! Abeg Who got Rice to give me?”

@Victorisrael_ further expressed that, “Please those who are asking me if I have an alternative account, yes I do. Kindly send me a DM if you’d like to assist and help me. I’d appreciate whatever comes my way now. God bless you all. Amen”.

Recall that the #EndSARS protest raised a lot of agitations amongst citizens of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, some of the Country’s citizens lamented the loss of their loved ones while others complained they sustained injuries from Nigerian Armies stray bullets