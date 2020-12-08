EndSARS Protest: Lagos Police Warns Residents Against Second Phase Of Protest

By Adejumo Enock

The Lagos State Police Command has said it will not allow any demonstration under the guise of #EndSARS Protest.

This was contained in a statement by SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,the Police Public Relations Officer on Sunday.

The Command warned that it will not allow any demonstration under any guise because Lagos residents were still nursing the injuries of the violence that trailed the first phase of the protest.

According to the statement, “the Lagos State Police Command has again warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos State”.

Furthermore the command explained that some unpatriotic individuals and groups are planning to embark on another #EndSARS Protest.

The Lagos Police Command added that the protest which has left pains and agonies in Lagos State will not be allowed to resurface again.