EndSARS Protesters From Lagos Employ Bouncers To Fend Off Hoodlums

The #EndSARS protest continued in various parts of the country, with demonstrators repelling thugs and security agents’ assaults.

The attacks forced some protesters to hire bouncers on the protest grounds to increase security.

In Lagos, during the protest in Alagbado region of the state, tragedy struck when two people were crushed to death.

Breaking Times gathered that a motorist, Nike Lawal, was driving recklessly when she rammed into a tricycle and killed two people at the AIT Junction.

Ojo Azeez, 27, and Yusuf Sodia, 26, have been named as the victims.

While the demonstration was on in the Ikeja region about 8.00 am, the protest ground was invaded by hoodlums, accused of being members of the National Union of Road Transport Employees.

Private securities, like bouncers, were reportedly hired to strengthen the trust of demonstration participants.