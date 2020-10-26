EndSARS Protests: ‘Stop Blaming Celebrities For Loss Of Lives’ – AY

Nigerian comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, usually referred to as ‘A.Y’, has condemned the death of demonstrators by those accusing celebrities.

In a post on his Instagram page, A.Y said celebrities were involved in both online and offline demonstrations calling for an end to police violence, and it was inappropriate to blame people’s deaths on celebrities.

Before the alleged shooting of the protesters at Lekki Tollgate Plaza, A.Y had recently recounted how he had addressed the protesters at Lekki Toll-Gate on his way back home.

“It began with please add your voices when we were all tweeting about #EndSARS. When we did, they said get off your tweeting fingers and join the street protest.

“When we lost some of our youth in the war as well, they’re now wondering,” How come no celebrity has been declared dead, too?

“It is an unacceptable answer to the death of our fellow compatriots in the fight for a better Nigeria to pass on the blame card to some celebrity.

“Let’s stop discouraging everyone who, no matter how poor, joined us all in making our voices heard.

“As we value ourselves as human beings, your liking or disliking any celebrity does not count as much. Let’s not make our responses to the issue just as bad as the issue itself”, A.Y said.