EndSARS: PTF Warns Against Contracting #COVID19 While Gathering To Protest

#EndSARS protesters have been warned by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 against contracting and spreading the virus while gathering to protest.
For over two weeks, Nigerians have been protesting against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.
The PTF also called on Nigerians to be take precautions while travelling to receive travellers from the USA, UK, India, Russia and France.
The PTF made the calls at its media briefing in Abuja yesterday.
When quizzed on the ongoing protests, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu said: “On the impact of what has been going on and incidence of (having) new COVID-19 infections in the country, we are monitoring the situation in terms of testing closely.
“We will continue to urge all – the young, the old, and the vulnerable – to please be careful. Any mass gathering of any sort is an event amplifying the situation for COVID-19.
“And COVID-19 is still very much around with us, we don’t want to get infected and carry the infection to our loved ones, especially those at home that might be vulnerable.”