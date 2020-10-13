EndSARS: “Refrain From Brutalizing Protesters In Delta” — Gov Okowa Orders Police Officer | #SARSMUSTENDED

Police in Delta State have been issued an order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to desist from brutalizing peaceful protesters in the State.

Okowa made this known in a chian of tweets via his official Twitter account, @IAOkowa, on Tuesday morning.

Reacting to the ongoing nationwide protest against police brutality, Okowa said “Peaceful protests are a necessary part of the democratic process and the citizens have the right to express their grievances.”

Read the Governor’s full tweet below:

“Peaceful protest are a necessary part of the democratic process. As young people across Delta State continue to express their legitimate grievances in this manner, I ask that they remain calm and law-abiding at all times.

“I also request that the Police allow them to express themselves and refrain from using brute force in responding to these protests.

“Going forward, we shall continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to reform the Nigeria Police Force in a manner that makes it more professional, disciplined, and accountable to the people.”

