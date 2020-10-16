EndSARS: Reps Summons IGP On Brutality Of Police, Extra-Judicial Killings

A seven-day ultimatum was given by the House of Representatives to the Police Inspector General, Mr. Adamu Mohammed, to appear before its Joint Committee on Justice, Human Rights, and Police Affairs.

IGP Mohammed will testify in front of the committee on charges of police misconduct and extra-judicial killings.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Representative Ugonna Ozurigbo, Chairman of the Joint Committee on Justice, Human Rights and Police Affairs, clarified that the police chief is scheduled to appear next week on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Representative Ozurigbo urged the victims of the late Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to provide information to the committee that would enable it to conduct this all-important mission.

“The committee plans to hold public hearings in the country ‘s six geopolitical areas, to hear the testimonies of the relatives of victims who have died and of others who have been illegally arrested by the operatives of the deceased police force.

For over a week, protesters have been protesting, demanding an end to police violence and extrajudicial killings. However, despite the disbanding of SARS by the police, the demonstrations have escalated.

A very ‘hurried’ composition of a new unit to take over the responsibilities of SARS seems to have further infuriated the demonstrators, rendering the protests more violent across major cities of the world.