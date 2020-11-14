EndSARS: ‘Sanwo-Olu Invited Us Because Police Scampered To Safety’ – Army General Tells Lagos Panel

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian Army Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo has asserted that the Nigerian Army were invited by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu the during the #EndSars Protest in Lagos to avoid total anarchy.

The Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island spoke on Saturday when he appeared before the Lagos Judicial Panel on SARS.

In the same Vein,The panel is also probing the Lekki toll gate shooting by soldiers on October 20, 2020.

The Army Official reminded Nigerians that the situation in Lagos had gotten out of control.

He cited the killing of police officers, burning of stations, and looting of armouries.

The General recalled that it got to a point where hoodlums blocked several roads and extorted citizens.

Taiwo showed the panel a video of how a mob killed someone, set the body on fire and discussed sharing the body parts.

Ahmed noted that the scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War “when the fighters believed that once they consume the human body, they would be fortified”.

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.”