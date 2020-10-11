EndSARS: Should Nigerians Be Worried? A Catalogue Of Orders Disbanding SARS

Over the recent past years, there were reports that the Inspector General of Police had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), but those were just mere word of mouth with no implementation and once more there has been growing concerns on recent announcement of ban on the unit.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his twitter handle said SARS has been officially dissolved.

This tweet however was greeted with skepticism by some Nigerians as they believed it has been one too many ban that lacked decisive action.

Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adebayo also known as DeboMacaroni said the tweet made him uncomfortable as there are growing concerns the President should answer.

Similarly, Dexter st jock via his twitter handle showed catalogue of orders that disbanded SARS from previous years up till this very moment as the story so far has been the same.

See catalogues below: