#EndSARS: Singer Davido To Meet IGP Adamu Today

October 12, 2020
 

Nigerian Musician David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido, says that he will be meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu today (Monday).

The meeting is not unconnected with the ongoing campaign against the Special Antu-Robbery Squad (SARS.

In a tweet on Sunday night, the singer pleaded with his colleagues to join him in the IGP’s office.

He tweeted: “I am meeting with the Inspector-General of Police tomorrow at 10 am. All my colleagues if you can get to Abuja tomorrow before 10 am and follow me to the meeting! It would mean a lot.”

On Sunday, the IGP announced the disbandment of SARS, following days of protests.

