#EndSARS: Singer Naira Marley To Lead Protest In Lagos Today

October 6, 2020
 

Following the outcry and #EndSARS campaign on social media against harassment of youths by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Nigerian musician, Naira Marley has announced that he would be leading a protest today.

Marley had earlier declined participation in any protest over fear of going to prison.

But the musician announced on his Twitter handle that the protest would hold on Tuesday in Lagos by 9am.

“So 9am tomorrow we move
2nd toll gate
Peaceful protest
No vandalism, no fights and no stealing,” he tweeted

SARS has come under criticism in recent times for harassment, indiscriminate arrests and killings.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has banned the squad and other tactical squads from routine patrols, including stop-and-search exercises.

