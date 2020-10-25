EndSARS: Soun Of Ogbomosho Urges Gov Makinde To Use Remainder Of N100m Pledge To Empower Youths

The Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade Ill, JP, CON, CFR has commended the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for his visit to the palace that was vandalized by hoodlums amidst the #EndSARS protest.

The Monarch made the request in a letter directed to the Governor.

He also thanked him for paying ten out of the hundred million naira promised by the Governor for renovation of the palace.

Recall that amidst the EndSARS protests, hoodlums camouflaged as protesters invaded and destroyed Oba Oladunni’s palace.

The Soun of Ogbomosholand told Governor Makinde to devote the remaining ninety million naira towards empowerment of the youths in his domain, as the paid ten is sufficient for taking care of the damages.

According to him, “Empowering the youth is pivotal, as in return, they will contributed immensely to development tasks on the society.

“I am happy once again for your visit and kind gesture”, Oba Oladunni said.