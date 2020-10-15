0 comments

#EndSARS: “Stay Away From Nigerian Politics” — APC Chieftain, Adamu Garba Tells Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey

by on October 15, 2020
 

A former All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has told Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jack Dorsey to stay away from Nigerian politics for supporting the #EndSARS protest.

BREAKINGTIMES reported that Dorsey on Wednesday night tweeted in support of the ongoing protests.

The philanthropist, who tweeted a link on #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality, also urged people to donate to help the movement.

Reacting, Garba warned the Dorsey to avoid ‘Nigerian politics”.

See below:

READ  Jack Dorsey, Twitter's Interim CEO Acquires More Shares
News

EndSARSJack Dorsey

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 