EndSARS: “Stay Away From Nigerian Politics” — APC Chieftain, Adamu Garba Tells Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey

A former All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has told Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jack Dorsey to stay away from Nigerian politics for supporting the #EndSARS protest.

BREAKINGTIMES reported that Dorsey on Wednesday night tweeted in support of the ongoing protests.

The philanthropist, who tweeted a link on #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality, also urged people to donate to help the movement.

Reacting, Garba warned the Dorsey to avoid ‘Nigerian politics”.

Dear @jack,



It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest have transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral & financial sponsor to this. https://t.co/slhwmOnCMY — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 14, 2020

I understand that this may play well to your business, you have more content, more people & more activity on your platform, but to us is about life, peace & security of our dear Country, we cannot allow you to be part of the people sponsoring disorder. We need peace & prosperity. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 14, 2020