EndSARS: Stop Intimidating Protesters – Amnesty International To FG

Amnesty International has called on the government to stop intimidating protesters.

AI also condemned the arrest and detention of End SARS protesters at Lekki toll gate on Saturday,

Recall that some End SARS protesters were arrested by police officers while at the toll gate to kick against the reopening and possession of the toll gate by LCC.

Amnesty International disclosed this via its official Twitter account on Saturday.

The Tweet reads, “Today Amnesty International received reports of the arrest of some protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

“We calling on all Nigerian authorities to demonstrate commitment to protect the right to peaceful protest. Stop intimidating peaceful protesters”.