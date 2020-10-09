EndSARS: Super Eagles Should Boycott Game Against Algeria To Support The Ongoing Protest – Dr Olufunmilayo Says

United Kingdom (UK) based Nigerian Doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo in wake of recent protest by Nigerians calling an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, following their anomalous showings in the country has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to boycott tonights friendly with Algeria as show of support to Nigerians cry.

Dr. Olufunmilayo made the disclosure via his twitter handle recently.

The Super Eagles should come out with shirts displaying #EndSARS writeup, so their opponents and the world would have slight clue on what Nigerians suffer on daily basis.

He said Nigeria boycotting tonights game would not be a new occurrence, as Chile did same in supposed friendly with Peru last year.

According to him, the Chilean National side, to support Nation wide protest in Chile over social inequality and high living costs, boycotted their game against Peru.

Similar practise happened in Tennis, where Japan’s Naomi Osaka boycotted match against Elise Mertens as support of protest against killings of black by the police.

He further called on the Super Eagles of Nigeria to emulate same and boycott tonights match to show support for embattled Nigerians.

See his tweet:

Last year, national team players of Chile boycotted the football game against Peru as respect to protesters.



This is NOT new in football.

NOT new in Tennis- Naomi Osaka did it.

NOT new in sports.



Our Super Eagles should walk out tonight in #EndSARS shirts and boycott that game. — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 9, 2020