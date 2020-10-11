EndSars: The House Will Go On With Police Reforms, Gbajabiamila Says As He Commends Nigerians For Their Resilience

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has commended Nigerians for their passion and resilience in the standing against injustice and other vices perpetrated by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, until it was put to an end.

Gbajabiamila who made the commendation via his twitter handle also promised that the House will go on with police reforms in other to strengthen the institutions to serve the people better rather than endanger the lives of citizens.

“I commend particularly the millions of young people at home and abroad, who saw a wrong and sought to make it right who saw injustice and acted to put an end to it.

“The dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), and the broader, ongoing reforms of the police that will follow, are a testament to the passion and resilience of a generation of Nigerians who determined not to accept or tolerate injustice in whatever form it takes”, he said.

He called on called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to take practical steps to support and enforce this policy pronouncement.

He said, “These steps are necessary to assure the Nigerian people that the announced dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is sincere and well-intentioned, and not merely meant to quell the ongoing protests across the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) must also act to identify and punish those operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) involved in the most severe cases of abuse of rights, brutality and murder of Nigerian citizens.”

“I noted with displeasure the police’s manhandling of some protesters, who came out in numbers to protest peacefully.

“I assure all Nigerians that the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will not preclude the ongoing efforts by the House of Representatives to effect reforms of the police through legislation.

“There’s still a pressing need to have an independent system for monitoring police actions & holding police officers to proper account for failures to follow the law & the police code. The House will continue to legislate lasting solutions to the problems of policing in Nigeria.

“In support of these efforts, the House will this week meet with the national leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association, the Nigerian Human Rights Commission , select civil society organisations to begin joint efforts at developing a legislative proposal.

“Whatever legislation emerges from this collaboration will be presented to the House within the 30-day timeline announced by Speaker Gbajabiamila at the special session of the House of Representatives on Wednesday 7th October 2020.”

The House had on Wednesday risen against the brutality of SARS officers, passing some vital resolutions and demanded the IGP to take decisive action against the brutality and human rights violation by SARS officers and report the said action to the Green Chamber within 3 weeks, he explained.