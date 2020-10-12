EndSARS: “The People Saying You Are Full Of Shit” — Trey Songz Slams President Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has been blasted by United States (US) Singer, Trey Songz, over his statement on the protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS).

The musician who joined thousands of protesters calling for the disbandment of SARS told President Buhari that Nigerians think of him as “shit”.

In a tweet, Buhari had written, “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.”

In his reply to the tweet, Trey Songz wrote, “The people saying you full of shit fam.”

The activities of SARS have come under scrutiny in recent times, as several members of the squad have been found guilty of using their position of authority to trample on the rights of citizens, especially the youths.

On Sunday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu announced the disbandment of SARS, following days of protests.