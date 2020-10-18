EndSARS: Tinubu Denies Sponsoring Protests, Condemns Police Brutality

Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) has responded to a news making the rounds that he was among those sponsoring the #EndSARS protesters.

Tinubu exonerated himself in a statement signed by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, advising Nigerians to jettison the news.

The statement read, “There is a need to set the facts and record straight for fear that some unwary and gullible people may take such a false story on its face value.

“The #EndSARS protest that blocked one of the major entrances into and out of Lagos and one of the economic arteries of the Lagos State Government could not have been funded by Asiwaju Tinubu”. He also could not have funded such a protest in which the organizers have called him a target.

Secondly, Asiwaju Tinubu believes that Nigerians have the right to freedom of speech, assembly and protest where and when appropriate, he has always considered the need for people to pursue peaceful avenues in order to reveal their views and demands.

He acknowledges that the demonstrators of #EndSARS have made their petitions, which the Federal Government is investigating. Asiwaju believes, like most Nigerians, that the violence and unjust actions of SARS against innocent young people and other Nigerians has gone on for too long, and that the security outfit should be disbanded as the protesters requested.