EndSARS: Tinubu Urges Youths To Shun Violence, Says Destruction Won’t Help

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called on youths to shun violence.

Tinubu who spoke at the inauguration of the Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge in Lagos on Friday, said youths should learn to communicate their grievances to the government without disruption of peace.

He said, “Don’t copy vagabonds and those who are into thuggery. There is no development if there is no peace. We must encourage peace. The government will ensure that you get the right education. Education is an investment in your future,”

The #EndSARS protests against police brutality were hijacked by hoodlums, resulting in looting, vandalism and arson in some states.

Lagos state recorded destruction of private and public facilities.

Reacting to this, the Former Lagos State Governor urged youths to give peace a chance to reign in the state, adding that the government is ready to help them get the right education.

He added that the mindset of destruction will not make them attain their goals.

“Destruction and disruption will not help you to reach the destination you desire to reach. We will support your aspirations but help the state, ensure peace in our state and country.”

Furthermore, he commended the state government for completion of developmental projects despite the economic interruption during the protests

“Despite the turbulence and crisis of the virus, the lockdown, you are able to continue to deliver this state. You have shown great determination as a government,” Tinubu said.