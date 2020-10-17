EndSARS: VP #osibanjo Begs Youths, Says “We Are Sorry For Being Silent” | #ReformTheNigeriaPolice

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has apologised to the youths for keeping silent and having not done enough to stop police brutality in the nation.
This is as protesters against the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) held candlelight sessions for victims of SARS/police brutality in several cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.
In a chain of tweets via via his verified Twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo, the vice president admitted that the feelings of anger and frustration by young Nigerians were justified.
Osinbajo said several meetings had been held with government officials and actions were being taken, including the disbanding of SARS.
See full Twitter thread below:
