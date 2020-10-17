EndSARS: VP #osibanjo Begs Youths, Says “We Are Sorry For Being Silent” | #ReformTheNigeriaPolice

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has apologised to the youths for keeping silent and having not done enough to stop police brutality in the nation.

This is as protesters against the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) held candlelight sessions for victims of SARS/police brutality in several cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

In a chain of tweets via via his verified Twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo, the vice president admitted that the feelings of anger and frustration by young Nigerians were justified.

Osinbajo said several meetings had been held with government officials and actions were being taken, including the disbanding of SARS.

See full Twitter thread below:

I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough.

These feelings of frustration are justified. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020

Over the past week, we have been following the protests, and I have had a number of discussions with key people in the administration that you deserve to be informed about. Transparency, after all, is a key tenet of government. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020

We understand that you want to see action from us and I’m here to tell you that work is ongoing. I chaired a meeting of 36 state governors and the Minister of the FCT (NEC), where we resolved to set up judicial panels of inquiry so we can see justice served, and fast. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020

With Mr. President’s approval, SARS has been completely disestablished, and none of its former members will feature in any police tactical units. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020

We have proposed that each state government set up a Victims’ Support Fund, which @NigeriaGov will support. This is the least that we can do to compensate for the injustice suffered at the hands of errant officers. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020

On Monday, Mr. President also reiterated his commitment to these extensive police reforms. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020