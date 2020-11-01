EndSARS: ‘We Have Failed Our Children’, Finance Minister Says

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has urged parents to instill in their children family values as a way to save the country from degeneration.

During a stakeholder interaction with 77 district heads, religious and community leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, the minister made the call on Saturday in Kaduna.

“In the sense that the kind of values we use to have is no more, we are calling the attention of parents that we have failed our children.

“We need to remind ourselves that our children need to be upright and that this crime is not for the good of the state and the nation on a regular basis,” she said.

According to her, “A N75 billion entrepreneurship support fund was established by the Federal Government to allow young people in the country to develop their businesses and be economically independent.

The minister clarified that the fund would enable young people to put their creative and entrepreneurial ideas into motion, be profitable, and hire jobs.

On his part, the Minister of the Environment, Dr. Muhammad Mahmud, also spoke at the gathering, calling for joint efforts to resolve the country’s security challenges.

He urged stakeholders to assist the government in tackling the country’s security problems and unemployment.