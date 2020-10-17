ENDSARS| “We Have Hit All Websites Owned By The Nigerian Govt”| Anonymous Says In Support Of #EndPoliceBrutality Protests

Anonymous, a group of unknown activists who specialize in fighting for human rights by revealing the secrets of Governments around the world has threatened to leak information circled around President Muhammadu Buhari, after hacking major Government websites.

“Anonymous has basically hit all websites that the Nigerian government owns. Don’t let these cyber antics drown out voices in the streets,”

“The most important element in this battle are the brave people protesting against cruelty and impunity. #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality”, the Anonymous activists tweeted.

On Friday night, a decentralised multinational “hacktivist” group “Anonymous” assumed responsibility for taking down the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website.

Breaking Times checks revealed that the message “500- Internal server error” was displayed on the website. The resource you are searching for has a problem, and it can not be shown.

The glitch caused the site of the apex bank to go on and off intermittently.

“A tweet by one of its affiliates, @loriansynaro, which reads, in part,” #Anonymous #OpNigeria #EndSARS #EndSarsNow, was retweeted by Anonymous. #Offline was taken from the website of the Nigerian central bank. https:/cbn.gov.ng | DOWN TANGO.’

The hackers said the series of attacks on websites operated by the government is to help the widespread demonstrations in Nigeria against police brutality.

Yeah, it wasn't, we just took your website #Offline. But you doen't wanna talk about it right?



Your government is currently being attacked in every side and your servers are falling one by one. You will now face consequences for all what you did to your people. #OpNigeria https://t.co/OPRhxrCISY — Lorian Synaro 🍀 (@LorianSynaro) October 17, 2020

But claims saying that its website was compromised were denied by the CBN.

A statement released by Ag. Corporate Communications Officer, Osita Nwanisobi, said the website of the country’s apex bank is ‘stable’.