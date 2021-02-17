EndSARS: Why I Left Segalink’s Foundation — Lawyer

Abdul Mahmud, former lead lawyer of the #EndSARS campaign, on Wednesday announced he is leaving the Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation (SIAF).

SIAF is owned by Segun Awosanya, popularly called Segalink.

TheBreakingTimes reports that Segalink and Mahmud have at various times clashed on social media over the recent protest against police brutality.

Many accused Segalink of taking the side of the federal and state governments, after he kicked against the continued protest.

While Mahmud had slammed Segalink for some of his comments condemning the protest and CNN’s report on the shooting of protesters by operatives of the Nigerian Army in October 20, 2020.

Mahmud, in a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday said: “It is no more news that I have stepped down as a trustee of the Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation, SIAF.”

It is no more news that I have stepped down as a trustee of the Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation, SIAF. As indicated in the early hours of this morning, here is my statement:



1. A formal resignation was sent to Sega at the beginning of the third week of January — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) February 17, 2021

My pro bono work and relationship with the #Endsars movement, considering the mistakes that were made during the struggle and personal politics that was clearly endangering the movement.

In October, at the height of the struggle, I did speak to Sega and expressed my reservations — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) February 17, 2021

He called peaceful protesters insurrectionists. I spoke with him and asked him to withdraw that unfortunate label.

I then drew the line in the sand and moved on, while appealing to all to understand his politics. Then, the vote of over the reopening of #Lekkigate happened — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) February 17, 2021

It would be recalled that Segalink, a member of the Lagos State panel on police brutality, had recently come under fire for voting to authorize Lekki Concession Company (LCC), to takeover the Lekki tollgate after it concluded its investigation on the spot.

The five out of the nine-man judicial panel had voted to return the control of the tollgate to the LCC, the operators.

Four members faulted the report of the forensic experts hired to comb the scene for evidence.

But the chairman of the panel, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, alongside Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Oluwatoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Rights), DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd.) (representing the police) and Lucas Koyejo (from the National Human Rights Commission) backed the reopening.