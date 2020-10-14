EndSARS: “Why Not Prosecute Guilty, Corrupt Officers First” – Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To SWAT Creation

Popular movie actress, Genevieve Nnaji recently reacted the creation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) that is expected to replace the scrapped SARS unit.

Breaking Times learnt that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday announced creation of SWAT to fill vacuum left by the disbanded SARS unit.

Genevieve reacted to the development via her Twitter account, said unless the decision becomes implemented, that it would just be one of their meaningless announcement.

According to her, “Officers guilty of killing protesters should be arrested, charged for murder.

We don’t believe you are listening when nobody has been dismissed, arrested and charged for the murder of innocent protesters and citizens. Accountability is the first step to change. #EndSars #EndSWAT — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) October 14, 2020

“Except Government do the needful by prosecuting culpable officers, the protesters will continue to disregard their directives.

She added that “Accountability is the first step to change”.