[VIDEO] #EndSARS: “You Are A Shame To The World!” — Ighalo Slams Buhari’s Government For Killing Protesters

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has been blasted by a former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo for the attack on protesters demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

Ighalo was on the bench as Manchester United laboured to a 2-1 win over PSG in the champions league.

He could no longer keep quiet about the happenings in Nigeria.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, the striker accused the while accusing the government of killing its people, called on the international communities to show concern about the happenings.

In his words: “I am sad and heartbroken I don’t know where to start from, I am not the kind of guy that talks about politics but I can’t keep quiet anymore about what is going on back home in Nigeria.

“I will say Nigeria government are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens because they are protesting for their rights is uncalled for. Today 20-10-20 you people will be remembered as the first government that sends military to the city to start killing their citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and can’t take this no more.”

“I am calling the UK government and those leaders in the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help the poor citizens… we are calling on the UN to see to the matter.”

He appealed to all Nigerians to remain calm and stay safe.

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

BREAKINGTIMES reported that security forces opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people as confirmed by multiple witnesses at the scene