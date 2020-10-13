EndSARS: “You Chose To Be A Dictator”, Genevieve Nnaji Slams Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was chided by popular Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji following warnings he gave to residents against protesting in the State.

A recent statement that was made available by the State government, banned the people from staging protest in the State.

The Statement read, “Anyone who participates in any protest will answer to the law, adding that SARS has been scrapped, so why the protest.

Genevieve however via her twitter handle, chided the Governor by saying “Your mustache says it all, so you chose to be a dictator”. Do you have kids? Such a shame. Leaders will be held for loss of protesters lives in their State.#EndSARS now.

See her tweet below:

Your mustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? That’s a shame. LEADERS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for every loss of innocent life in their State. #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow https://t.co/cheJ2t5VAr — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) October 13, 2020