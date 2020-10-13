EndSARS: You Don’t Have The Power To Stop A Peaceful Protest — Nigerians Berate Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike yesterday evening, prohibited protests planned for today, within the state.

In the statement, the Rivers State Government said this development is in keeping with the already approved ban of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS).

Wike further warned that Law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.

However, Nigerians on Twitter have reacted angrily to the news, with many tagging the Governor a “dictator”.

See some reactions below:

@ayosogunro: “Wike has always been a dictator at heart, a borderline psychopath. Said this before and I say it again.

“What kind of maniacal ego will make you see Nigerians protesting #SARSMUSTEND for days and decide that you are the one to ban them? Even Buhari’s craze never reach that idea.”

Wike has always been a dictator at heart, a borderline psychopath. Said this before and I say it again.



What kind of maniacal ego will make you see Nigerians protesting #SARSMUSTEND for days and decide that you are the one to ban them? Even Buhari's craze never reach that idea. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist #SARSMUSTEND (@ayosogunro) October 13, 2020

@TopeAkinyode: “When policemen laid siege on Wike’s hotel at Benin we decried it because he enjoys executive immunity & can’t be arrested.

“Similarly, Wike can’t ban the #SARSMUSTEND protest in Port Harcourt. These are constitutional issues.”

When policemen laid siege on Wike's hotel at Benin we decried it because he enjoys executive immunity & can't be arrested.



Similarly, Wike can't ban the #SARSMUSTEND protest in Port Harcourt. These are constitutional issues. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) October 13, 2020

@YemieFASH: “Only a Tyrant will try to stop citizens from exercising their rights, protest is a right. Gov Wike is infringing on the rights of the people of Rivers State. #EndPoliceBrutality #ReformPoliceNG”

Only a Tyrant will try to stop citizens from exercising their rights, protest is a right. Gov Wike is infringing on the rights of the people of Rivers State. #EndPoliceBrutality #ReformPoliceNG — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) October 13, 2020

@Chindapatrick1: “Gov. Wike disappointed us by banning a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt today against police brutality in Rivers state I urge all the rugged and selina tested Rivers residents to come out and say no to police brutality. #StopPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

Gov. Wike disappointed us by banning a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt today against police brutality in Rivers state I urge all the rugged and selina tested Rivers residents to come out and say no to police brutality. #StopPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Samuel patrick (@Chindapatrick1) October 13, 2020

It would be recalled that the protests were triggered by several reports and videos of police brutality, with SARS taking center stage as being particularly harmful to citizens.