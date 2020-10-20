#EndSARS: “You Have Made Your Point, End the Protests… President @MBuhari Can Deploy Force To Restore Law And Order” — Tinubu
The statement below was published on the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s Twitter account on Tuesday.
It is his second statement in two days. He is calling for an immediate end to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests to allow the government’s solutions to play out.
#EndSARS: Unarmed Protesters, Hoodlums Can’t Break Into A Prison In Edo State — Says Investigative Journalist, @fisayosoyombo