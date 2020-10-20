EndSARS: “You Have Made Your Point, End the Protests… President @MBuhari Can Deploy Force To Restore Law And Order” — Tinubu

The statement below was published on the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

It is his second statement in two days. He is calling for an immediate end to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests to allow the government’s solutions to play out.

‘#ENDSARS PROTESTS – THE REMEDY FOR NATIONAL MALADIES IS MORE, NOT LESS, DEMOCRACY’ — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

2. …intimidation and even extra-judicial killings of Nigerians by members of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS). The demands for fundamental police reforms by the protesting youths are in pursuit of our aspiration in our national anthem… — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

4. A society where those who are paid from the public purse to protect the lives and property of the people become themselves threats to the liberty, safety and dignity of the people; where human life is difficult to distinguish from Thomas Hobbes ‘State of Nature… — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

6. Society confronts challenges such as injustice, impunity, corruption, dictatorship and are forced to respond in resistance and struggle for emancipation. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

8. It was through this process that colonialism, apartheid, and all forms of dictatorship, misrule and tyranny have been overcome across time and space. Our current democratic dispensation was borne of struggle in response to the challenge of military dictatorship. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

10. The protesters must admit that the President Buhari administration has acted with commendable dispatch by not only scrapping SARS but also accepting the five-point demand that triggered the protests. This shows a laudable sensitivity to the grievances of the youths. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

12. If government had not implemented promised reforms in the past, the swiftness with which it has responded to the demands of the protesters this time around shows that that there is a positive change by government both of attitude and of a new sense of urgency. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

14. …thugs and assorted criminals have seized on the protests to perpetrate violence, disrupt civil life and harass, intimidate and assault innocent persons going about their lawful business. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

16. If they give the impression that that is their goal, then any government will necessarily have to act with the requisite decisiveness and force to restore law and order and preserve constitutional rule. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

18. However, the protesters must be careful not to set the stage for the erosion or destruction of the same democratic process that gives them the freedom and right to protest in the first place. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

20. The fight for police reforms is surely to promote and protect the wellbeing of millions of Nigerians. It is a contradiction for the protesters to act in ways that will further worsen the economic well being of the very people they are fighting for. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

22. It is a good sign that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos and a number of other state governments have speedily set up judicial panels of inquiry into acts of police brutality over the years. I urge the state governments which are yet to do so to emulate this example. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020

24. Finally, I also strongly appeal to the protesters – YOU HAVE MADE YOUR POINT. GOVERNMENT HAS MADE ITS COMMITMENT TO YOU. PLEASE, PLEASE AND PLEASE, CALL OFF THE PROTESTS. GIVE GOVERNMENT A CHANCE TO IMPLEMENT YOUR DEMANDS. GOD BLESS YOU. @jidesanwoolu @ekometa @tunderahmanu — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020