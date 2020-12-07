EndSARS2: Disregard Video, No protest At Lekki Toll, Police Says

By Onwuka Gerald

The Lagos State Police Command has stated that in contrast to viral video, that no #EndSARS demonstrations was staged at the Lekki toll plaza on Monday.

The disclosure was contained in a statement titled, ‘No Protest, Gathering In Lagos State’, by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “The police will professionally deal with persons with the motive of staging fresh protests that could lead to another breakdown of law and order in the state.

The statement continued that, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video of a protest at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State, said to have been staged today being the 7th of December, 2020.

“On that very regard, the Force wishes to debunk the fake video proliferated to cause tension and jeopardize security outpost in the state”.

The command said the video was one of the videos that was on the internet during the recent violent #EndSARS demonstrations before the Lekki Tollgate plaza was put on fire by violent protesters.

“The police is therefore urging the general public to disregard the video as it is mischievous and callous.

“The command wishes to solicit with the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the police is prepared to deal decisively with miscreants camouflaging as #EndSARS demonstrators.