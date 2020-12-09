EndSARS2: Ondo Police Threaten Protesters

By Adejumo Enock

Ondo Police Command had said it will not give room for another #EndSARS Protest in the state.

The Spokesperson of the state police command, Tee Leo Ikoro said that the police will deal with anybody who engage or storm the street for protest in the state.

Ikoro said the command was prepared not to allow what happened during the last EndSARS protest to repeat itself in the state.

While speaking, Ikoro said “Why should there be another EndSARS protest? SARS has been disbanded and ended, there is no reason anymore for anyone to be calling for an end to SARS”.

“All the SARS officers have been transferred, some of them are still undergoing treatment, so what is the name they are going to give to this one? Except they are miscreants who want to use this period of the year to foment problems”.

According to him, “People are free to protest, but they are required to write the police for cover, and we will not allow any kind of thing that will see the destruction of property.

“Anyone who tries it should be prepared to find himself in a detention camp and may lose some parts of his body.

Furthermore, He said “Because the law says if you see somebody trying to destroy a property and you ask him to leave there and he refuses, then you will need to use force to get him out of there,”

He noted that the law has already prescribed what should be done in such circumstances.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has been making efforts to get the police officers to return to work fully after they had temporarily stayed away from work shortly after the devastating protests”. Ikoro said.