ENDSARS2: Policemen, Soldiers Storm Lekki Toll Plaza To Disperse Protesters

By Seun Adeuyi

Armed policemen and soldiers have been deployed in the Lekki toll plaza, Lagos, in what appears to be an attempt to forestall another round of protest against police brutality.

The Punch quoting several motorists said the security operatives were deployed around midnight.

Last week, both the military and the police authorities had warned that they would not allow another round of protests to take place.

It would be recalled that the #EndSARS protests, which took place in October, were hijacked by hoodlums leading to the destruction and looting of properties and loss of lives.

In Lagos on October 20, 2020, the demonstrations turned bloody when men in military uniform allegedly opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza, an epicentre of the protests in Lagos.

During the riots that followed, thousands of prisoners were also set free.

