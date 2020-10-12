EndSars:Don’t Let Citizens Suffer More, Open the Roads, Keep Peace, Human Rights Lawyer Awosanya Begs Nigerians

Human rights Lawyer and Convener of the EndSars movement, Segun Awosanya has appealed to Nigerians to be civil, open up the roads and keep peace as they continue to demand a total end to the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery, SARS, in Nigeria.

In a series of tweet on Monday Awosanya urged Nigerians not to ender Germany the lives of others with their push for assurances on the already given orders that scrapped the tactical squads as demanded as a main objective of the movement.

He assured them that neither himself or anybody else will ask them to leave the streets as long as they remain civil in their approach.

He said, “Distinguished, please note that the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act passed by the US Congress in 2016 allows the US Government to sanction foreign Government officials implicated in human rights abuses anywhere in the world.

“We mustn’t endanger the lives of others with our push for assurances on the already given orders that scrapped the tactical squads as demanded as a main objective of the movement. Fellow citizens must not suffer more. Let’s open the roads and keep the peace.

“We have been locked down in meetings since with the IG of Police Ministry of Police, credible CSOs and other critical Govt bodies as hosted by the National Human Rights Council. This has never happened before, as made possible by our collective responsibility as citizens.

“Nobody, not me or any one can ask that you leave the streets. I believe the goodwill of the Govt will make a believer of us when demands are met. The only issue here is that all that we are asking for can not be achieved immediately but the efforts I see shows seriousness.

“Another thing that gladdens my heart is the overwhelming representation of the voices on the streets. Distinguished @udoilo was blunt about the situation as well as other voices. The truth was told to power in the realest form ever & efforts are on the way towards accountability.

“I’m also proud that the Patriots on Lekki expressway are paving way for ambulances to pass and ensuring the people don’t suffer unduly. The message is resonating and getting to the right quarters.

“I have received calls from the Lagos TaskForce as well as Commissioners we have agreed to be patient with each other. This is for the good of the nation. The Police are the Public and the public are the police. Let’s keep our engagement civil and trust that we will have all that was asked. The report on the streets are being monitored as well.