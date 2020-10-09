EndSARSImmediately: Skit Maker, Mr Macaroni Joins Late Night #EndSARS Protest In Lagos

Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, a popular skit maker yesterday joined the protest against the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Lagos State.

In recent times, the activities of the police unit have been criticized, as several members of the squad have been found guilty of using their position of authority to trample on the rights of citizens.

Mr Macaroni appeared in a burgundy colour tracksuit and a sunglass as he marched with the protesters.

The funnyman and the other youths spent hours at the gate leading into the Lagos Assembly complex, seeking to see the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Members of the parliament reportedly tried to persuade the angry youths to leave and return at dawn, but they held their grounds and insisted that they would not leave till the number one citizen in Lagos addresses them.

Mr Macaroni while addressing an official of the Lagos legislature said: “If we say we want to see the one that we elected into office, it is not too much.”

Watch video below, as shared by a Twitter user, @SavvyRinu:

Mr Macaroni is vibrating!



Omo, no Mr Macaroni slander is allowed!



Not while I am alive!😭

#EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/6kHfLBoy9G — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 8, 2020

“To everyone that stepped out and those that are still here, to everyone lending their voices to this cause, I hope and pray we get a better Nigeria! It’s been a long time coming!! We definitely deserve better!!,” he said in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @mrmacaronii, on Friday morning.

