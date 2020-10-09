0 comments

#EndSars:Nigerians Attack Comedian Ebiye For Asking Them To Say “Please” As They Demand An End To Police Brutality

Some Nigerians have called out Comedian Ebiye Victor for his comments over the EndSarsNow protest that is currently ongoing in different states of the Federation simultaneously.

Victor had in a short video posted on his twitter handle which has now gone viral urged Nigerians to say please EndSarsNow respectfully rather than just keep shouting it like a people that have no regards for institutions.

In the video he said, “EndSars, EndSars, EndSars, everyone is saying EndSars, no one has said please. Make government no think say we no get respect, we have respect.

“Tell government please EndSars, I have not seen the hashtag Please EndSars, na beg we dey, if una no get respect I get respect, government Please EndSars”, he added.

Nigerians who have for years been fed up with the activities of these Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, who in the guise of protecting the lives of Nigerians have turned to become the nightmare of promising youths who walk the streets of Nigeria going about their different duties daily.

Their reactions below;

