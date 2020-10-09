EndSars:Nigerians Attack Comedian Ebiye For Asking Them To Say “Please” As They Demand An End To Police Brutality

Some Nigerians have called out Comedian Ebiye Victor for his comments over the EndSarsNow protest that is currently ongoing in different states of the Federation simultaneously.

Victor had in a short video posted on his twitter handle which has now gone viral urged Nigerians to say please EndSarsNow respectfully rather than just keep shouting it like a people that have no regards for institutions.

In the video he said, “EndSars, EndSars, EndSars, everyone is saying EndSars, no one has said please. Make government no think say we no get respect, we have respect.

“Tell government please EndSars, I have not seen the hashtag Please EndSars, na beg we dey, if una no get respect I get respect, government Please EndSars”, he added.

Nigerians who have for years been fed up with the activities of these Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, who in the guise of protecting the lives of Nigerians have turned to become the nightmare of promising youths who walk the streets of Nigeria going about their different duties daily.

Their reactions below;

Ebiye’s Sister also didn’t blow with her hair business because she was always scamming people on Instagram. It’s a generational curse at this point. — 𝙱𝚒𝚜𝚒🦋 (@SisiBisi_) October 9, 2020

Updated list of cancelled Celebrities.



Lil Frosh

Ebiye

Toyin Abraham. — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 9, 2020

Ebiye is a whole pandemic. All by himself.



No atom of sense, just premium idiocy all year long! — 𝑨𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒎 ✨ (@TheAnjolajesu) October 9, 2020

Please can everyone report Ebiye’s account. I’m not even playing . Report and tweet to your followers to report his account cause he’s very foolish — ebele. (@ebelee_) October 9, 2020

Does Ebiye have friends? Like does he have people that advice him at all? Because how does one person manage to always find the dumbest things to do or say? — Ichie Bullion (@principe_viii) October 9, 2020

I’m tired of seeing celebrities say some dumb shit then apologize. Like chill, we know that’s how you really feel.



– Toyin Abraham

– Halimat Magaji

– Ebiye



Are officially cancelled and would forever remain irrelevant!!!#EndSARS — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) October 9, 2020

We won’t forget the rubbish these set of clowns did on this #EndSARS matter today



1. Comedian ebiye

2. Toyin Abraham

3.Halimat Mogaji — ‏ً (@theakorede) October 9, 2020

I'm saying again, influencer or blue tick no mean say the person get sense. Halimat Magaji and Ebiye, disappointed but not surprised. #EndSarsNow #EndSARSImmediately #EndSARSProtest — Art's Grandchild. #ENDSARS! (@Heyochuko) October 9, 2020

Ebiye has always been stupid sha,I am not surprised at all — beebah (@MzBIIBz) October 9, 2020

That ebiye no get sense. His sense is under his feet and he steps on it everyday. — Joy Of London💄 (@joyclement_) October 9, 2020