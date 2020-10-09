EndSarsNow: AY, Don Jazzy, Desmond Elliot, Trikytee, Amongst Other Celebrities React To Ongoing Protest

In the wake of recent brutality and killings suffered by Nigerians from men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), some prominent Nigerians have joined collective voice, calling for an end to the programme.

Popular Nigerian Musician and Producer, Don Jazzy who referred to them as touts in uniform, explained that they do more killing than protecting and the President of the country should remove them off the streets.

He gave the disclosure via his twitter handle.

Don Jazzy commended the youths for their collective participation in taking to the streets to demand an end to the programme, adding that before the birth of the squad, that police on their part have always brutalized and extorted average Nigerians.

“We want Police Force that serves the people”, he added.

Similarly, a United Kingdom based Nigerian Doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo on his part, solicited with the Super Eagles of Nigeria to not play today’s friendly against Algeria; but should instead walk into the stadium with #EndSARS shirt.

According to him, the shirt signs should communicate to Algerians that Nigerians are bleeding.

Dr. Olufunmilayo while asking the Super Eagles to do Nigerians favour by not playing the game, said it wouldn’t be the first time it will happenzl, cited example, saying Chilean Natinal side boycotted last year friendly against Peru, added that the move was in support of nationwide protest in Chile against social inequality and high living costs.

On his Part, Nigerian Comedian, Ayo Richard Makun popularly referred to as AY said he wondered when Nigerian Politicians will move to address the issue on ground.

Relatedly, one of the housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Naija show, Timmy Sinclair also known as Trikytee via his twitter handle advised SARS operatives to channel aggression on people that has made life difficult and not to average Nigerians.

Furthermore, a Nigerian Author and Lawyer, Reno Omokri via his twitter handle wished the Super Eagles luck in their game against Algeria, but asked them to wear #EndSARS shirts so the world could see what Nigerians suffer on daily basis.

Omokri tasked also the Chief Executive Officer, Google search engine, Sundar Pichai to use the #EndSARS cry as their Google doodle as same was done Nov. 16, 2017, where Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart novel was used to explain Nigerian state.

Representative of Surulere’s Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assemble, Desmond Elliot says the activities of officers from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is beyond reform, that it needs to be scrapped entirely.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Dodo and Coca-Cola tweeted, “We are getting there as mothers have now joined”

Nigerian Artiste, Patoranking via his tweeter handle said Nigerians are tired of doing same thing all over, #EndSARS now!!