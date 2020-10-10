EndSarsNow: Chance The Rapper, Sauti Sol, Ahmed Musa, OthersMaintain Solidarity With Protesters

In the wake of recent brutality and killings suffered by cotizens at the hands of officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), prominent Nigerians have joined the collective voice, calling for an end to the programme.

Popular Nigerian Musician and Producer, Don Jazzy who referred to them as touts in uniform, explained that they do more killing than protecting and the President of the country should remove them off the streets.

He gave the disclosure via his twitter handle.

Don Jazzy commended the youths for their collective participation in taking to the streets to demand an end to the programme, adding that before the birth of the squad, that police on their part have always brutalized and extorted average Nigerians.

“We want Police Force that serves the people”, he added.

#EndSARS NOW #ENDSARSNOW

I just started reading up on this travesty taking place in Nigeria. If you have more info to dispense in the replies I’m all ears https://t.co/SKZIizxHE8 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 9, 2020

We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Nigeria. #EndSARS 🇳🇬 — SAUTI SOL (@sautisol) October 9, 2020

Dear @CNN @AlJazeera Nigerians need you to broadcast the on going protest to end police brutality esp from a unit called SARS !!! Maybe then the people in power will do something to #EndSars #EndSars #EndSars 😷 — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) October 9, 2020

In a world where genuine love for ourselves seems to be so scarce, I sincerely pray that the right thing is done to put an end to the strife. #EndNorthBanditry #EndPoliceBrutality 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hkQpd9eo6C — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) October 9, 2020

The reasons for the #EndSARSProtests have just come to my attention via very disturbing images & tweets. It is never good when those charged with protecting the citizens are now terrorising, extorting or even killing the same citizens. I support #EndSarsProtests #EndSars 🇳🇬💔 pic.twitter.com/ledTmthfta — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) October 9, 2020