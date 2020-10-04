EndSarsNow: End Police Brutality Now, Saraki Tells Buhari

A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led adminstration to immediately put a stop to the harassment of Nigerians by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The ex-senate president in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki, also urged the government to restructure the unit for better protection of Nigerians.

In his words:

“The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening.

“A situation where the officers of @PoliceNG become a threat to the lives and property of the very citizens they swore to protect is condemnable and unacceptable.

“I call on the Federal Government to immediately put a stop to these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe guarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people.”

SARS have killed many Nigerians in recent years, and the unit has failed to change despite widespread outcry.

On Saturday, there were three reports of extra-judicial killings in Abuja, Rivers and Delta.

The victims, all of whom were reportedly unarmed, died on the spot.