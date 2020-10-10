EndSarsNow: I stand With You, Atiku Tells Protesters

Former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed solidarity with thousands of Nigerian youths who are staging protests against several cases of Police brutality.

The protests have focused on Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS, as more allegations and evidence of harassment, from the body surfaces.

Atiku commended the protesters, stating that protests are necessary to enable change.

He said:

“I woke up to the peaceful #EndSARSProtests going on in Lagos and other cities in the country.

“First, I would like to commend the tenacity of our brave youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard. I stand with you all.

“Protests are an essential part of any democracy as we have seen the world over, and should be seen as an opportunity for dialogue between our people and our leaders.

“Thus, it is essential that the fundamental rights of Nigerians to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression must be protected at all costs.

“I strongly condemn any disproportionate use of force on protesters across the nation. I also call on the relevant authorities to ensure our youths are heard, and all incidents of excessive use of force by security agencies against protesters are investigated.”