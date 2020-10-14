EndSWAT: A Tale Of Two Copycats; How Intellectually Lazy The IGP Can Be- Kperogi

Newspaper Columnist and Associate Professor of Journalism, Farooq Kperogi has berated the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for lifting an initiative from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, to front as an idea initiated by the Police.

Kperogi who revealed this in a tweet said the common sense deficit of government officials in Nigeria is alarming.

According to him the IGP plagiarised thee concept from NSCDC who in turn plagiarised from the United States.

He said, “So SWAT has actually been a unit of the NSCDC since 2013? The IGP plagiarized from NSCDC, which in turn plagiarized from America. Now the IGP is passing off SWAT as some novel initiative. Ha! The common sense deficit at the upper reaches of gov’t in Nigeria is simply astounding”.

