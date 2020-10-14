#EndSWAT: “From SARS To SWAT Is Not Different From NEPA To PHCN” — Nigerians Reject Formation Of SWAT To Replace SARS
Nigerians have reacted following the formation of a new police unit to replace the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), had announced the setting up of a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS.
However, Nigerians have rejected the creation of the new unit, saying it will not end the brutalization of citizens.
Others also argued that the new name given to the unit will give the police unfettered rights to further harass and intimidate Nigerians.
Below are some reactions:
@Uzoamaka_Kelechi wrote: “from SARS to SWAT, is not different from NEPA to PHCN, na the same darkness we still dey witness. #AbujaProtests SWAT special weapons and tactics #PhProtest”
@didiedrogbaa: “🇳🇬 Nigeria is one of the country i love so much because I have lots of friends there that we have played ⚽️ together so I am joining my voice with the good people of 🇳🇬 to protest against S-SARS, so i say together we will #EndSWAT #SARSMUSTENDNOW🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮”
@folasanwo: “After we #EndSWAT and #StopPoliceBrutality, next election, we will support ourselves. And we no dey follow anybody do youth leader… na leaders we be. ALL OF US ARE THE LEADERS. We go run am.”
@Savagekizz: “Fellow Nigerian, sth happened in Yaba tonight & I urge us all to stay woke. Sth funny & fishy is about playing out🤔.It’s either we’re about to be set up for vandalism & violence or the police is trying to justify the need for SARS cum SWAT… Jazz up & no lose guard #EndSWAT ✊🏾 “
@london_Akan: “We are protesting tomorrow in Abuja oooo. I don’t understand why everyone is typing victory speech on the timeline . SARS just stopped me at gwarinpa on my way home . These people dey run us street. 8a.m tomorrow at the discussed venue. Una dey mad #EndSWAT”
@timidakolo: “Oga mechanic please Change the color of my Benz from Black to grey make we see if the Engine go begin work well.. Nepa to Phcn,SARS to SWAT, OK NA 🚶🏾♂️🚶🏾♂️🚶🏾♂️🚶🏾♂️ #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality”
@Olutowyeen: “From SARS to SWAT
From Nepa to Phcn
From APC to PDP
From Etisalat to 9mobile
From lemon to lemonade
Are you thinking what am thinking?
😂😂😩😩”