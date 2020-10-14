0 comments

#EndSWAT: Policemen Shared Sticks, Batons To Hired Thugs To Attack US, Abuja Protesters Cry Out 

Protesters at the Utako area in Abuja have cried out following attacks by thugs allegedly sponsored by some members of the Nigerian Police Force.

The protesters who continued with their peaceful procession in the said area in Abuja met a different turn of events as thugs armed with sticks and Batons began to attack them damaging cars and other valuables.

An attack which also left scores of the, injured while they tried to flee from their attackers.

