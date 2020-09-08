England To Ban Social Gatherings Of More Than Six People 

As the world battles to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, Boris Johnson has announced that plans are underway to ban social gatherings of more than six people.

Johnson noted that the move will be made known to the people on Wednesday as the Government intensifies effort to the fight against the spread of the virus.

According to the Prime Minister, social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday.

The Government hopes that the change to the law will make it easier for the police to identify and disperse illegal gatherings.

Failure to comply could result in a £100 fine, which will double on each repeat offence up to £3,200.

The legal limit on social gatherings will be reduced from 30 people to six. The new law will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors – including private homes, as well as parks, pubs and restaurants.

Gatherings of more than six people will be allowed where the household or support bubble is larger than six, or where the gathering is for work or education purposes.

Exemptions will also apply for weddings, funerals and organised team sports in a Covid-secure way.

Johnson is expected to brief the press on the need to act now to stop the virus spreading.

And also the government’s efforts in simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.

“It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms”, he said.