Engr. Gideon Ikhine: A Dynamic And Pragmatic Leader Per Excellence

The foremost and former PDP Governorship aspirant Engr. Gideon Ikhine is a dynamic and visionary leader who have demonstrated humility, loyalty, commitment, consistency, capacity and accessibility to everyone without tribal sentiment or discrimination in upright ways. An amicable personality driven by his mantra “Challenge your Challenges”. His life accomplishment and adventure are embedded in his family root that is governed by the fear of God, the spirit of dedication, excellence and service to humanity.

Unlike others who have failed and fake agendas, his actions have always been motivated by a sincere desire to do what is best for the majority, if it means losing ground with the wealthy, influential or powerful minority. Engr. Gideon Ikhine rise as a unifier, has been built in part, on the idea that he represents a break from the established identities that has defined many of our state’s divisions.

Born on the 24th of May 1963, Engr. Ikhine was the leading PDP Governorship aspirant ahead of the party primaries before the defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki into the party following his disqualification by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by his former boss and sacked National Chairman Adams Oshiomole from the party. The defection of the Governor into the party few days to the party’s primary election to select the party’s flag bearer for the gubernatorial election in the state created another political tension and anxiety among party leaders, members of the public, political analysts and the aspirants who have already secured their nomination forms. This led to disaffection among certain members of the party and some aspirants who went to court seeking to disqualify the Governor from the primary.

However, after due consultation with his family, political associates, party leaders and elders from the three Senatorial zones, Engr. Ikhine decided to collapse his entire campaign structure and threw his weight behind the second term agenda of the Governor. His campaign office at N0 23 Aigoubasinmwin Crescent Oka, Benin city was also coverted to the Governor’s his campaign centre.

This particular action by Engr. Ikhine demonstrated his commitment towards putting the interest of the party first above personal ambition. He was greatly applauded by major stakeholders of the party at the State and National levels, the Governor and other political leaders for revolving to work for the Party and Governor Obaseki towards ensuring victory at the polls.

He went further by discussing, consulting and negotiating with other aspirants to also collapse their campaign structure for the Governor to ensure a smooth process and rancour free Governorship primaries. This consultation led to a hitch free primary that produce Governor Godwin Obaseki as the Candidate of the People’s Democratic party (PDP).

After a successful Governorship primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City which was attended by all aspirants, Engr. Ikhine was appointed as the Deputy Director General of the State Campaign Council and also a Member of the National Campaign Council charge with the responsibility of working towards the re-election of Godwin Obaseki for a second term.

As a very loyal and committed member of the party, Engr. Ikhine took his appointment gladly to ensure Victory for the Party. During the campaign, he was able to tour all 192 wards and 18 local government areas with the Governor soliciting for votes among the electoral, interacting with Traditional rulers and leaders in various communities, engaging with civil and Professional societies, commissioning of Projects completed by the Goodwill Obaseki’s administration and also welcoming defectors into the fold of the party.

As the Deputy Director General of the state campaign council, Engr. Ikhine was involved in election strategy and intelligence, Mobilization and Organisation, Special duties, contact, inter party an reconciliation. During one of the tour of projects at the Edo state innovation hub, Sapele road, Engr. Ikhine donated the sum of One million Naira to two Start-ups after being impressed by the impact of Governor Obaseki’s reform in building a vibrant technology and innovation generation.

As a dynamic and Pragmatic leader, Engr. Ikhine contributed to the victory of the party at the just concluded Edo state Governorship election on September 19, 2020. All politics is local they say, Engr. Ikhine was able to secure victory for the party and Governor in his polling unit, ward and local government. The PDP was able to secure 947 votes as against the APC 121 votes at Ward 7 unit 10 Esan South West LGA. At the ward level, PDP was able to pull 4586 votes as against the opposition 1541 votes. The ward results of Engr. Ikhine was the highest number of votes scored by the party in the entire Edo Central Senatorial zone.

His working relationship with other leaders of the party from the local government such Hon Joe Ediowele, Hon Joe Akabue, and others led to the party’s victory at the local government level were the party scored a total of 17,433 votes as against 7189 votes recorded by the APC thereby making Esan South West the Local government with the highest number of votes for the PDP in Esan land.

There is no doubt that Engr. Gideon Ikhine is indeed a great party man who stood down his ambition to ensure the victory of the party and the Governor. His sacrifice, dynamism has demonstrated to many political leaders that in politics it’s all about service to the people for the over all development of the people.

Omonkhua Fredrick

Public Affair Analyst