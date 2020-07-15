Enugu Airport Set To Be Completed By August End – Aviation Minister

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has recently urged the residents of Enugu and Nigerians alike to remain patient; as the State’s airport will be completed come August end.

The Minister who made this known to the men of the press in a recent interview, after he came inspecting the work done so far in the airport.

Inspecting the Project alongside him was the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya who was there in representation of the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Hamisu Rabiu Yadudu, the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh amongst others.

“I have inspected the work that is currently ongoing and i am certainly Happy and impressed with the contractors and other workers, I am sure that the airport will be ready to use for all by latest 30th of August”, he added.

The Minister explained that delay in completion of the airport was due to excessive rainfall, but he however commended the workers for job done so far, “with the level of commitment shown, they will in no time complete the work at hand”.

“It is in the best interest of the Federal government in investing more on materials that will aid further completion of the airport. Sirika also said that the airport is about 90 to 95 percent completion.” COVID-19 pandemic also delayed the work that was carried out in the airport, as workers ran off, as a result of fear of the virus.

Minister Sirika was full of praise for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying that he has been with the project from start until this moment.