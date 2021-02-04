Enugu Court Arraigns Brother and Sister For Alleged Murder Of Makeup Artist

Enugu state Magistrate court has remanded two siblings, Chiamaka Ifezue, 26, and Chukwuemeka Ifezue, 21, for alleged murder of Ijeoma Nweke, a Make Up artist who was accused of having an affair with Chiamaka’s boyfriend.

It was gathered that the deceased was invited for a home session before she was killed by the two siblings.

According to the charge, the two siblings conspired to kill Nneka, an offence punishable under Section 494 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 30, Vol. II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

Before she was murdered, the deceased intuitively perceived that something was wrong and sent a text message to a friend

Breakingtimes learnt that the two siblings forced the deceased to drink a poisonous substance, before pouring acid on her corpse which was dumped at Maryland Axis of Enugu metropolis.

In the same vien, the boyfriend of the killer was present in court and his willing to testify against the two siblings.

Chief Magistrate J. I. Agu in his ruling, directed that the accused be remanded in the Enugu Custodial Centre and adjourned the the case to February 24, 2021