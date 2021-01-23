Enugu Set To Recruit 1,300 Health Workers – Official

Not fewer than 1,300 health workers of different vocations will be employed in Enugu State.

The Administrator of Enugu State Hospital Management Board, Dr Okechukwu Ossai, made this announcement in Enugu.

According to him, the proposed exercise had been captured in the 2021 budget of the state.

“The aim is to strengthen service delivery within 56 general and cottage hospitals in the state”, he said.

“It suppose to have been done in 2020 but because it wasn’t captured in the budget; there was no action on that aspect.

“This move shows the passion Gov. Ugwuanyi places on the health of our people especially the impoverished in rural communities of the state,’’ he added.