Enyioha, Guber Aspirant to Anchor Anambra on People, ICT

Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, the youthful and charismatic governorship aspirant for the Anambra governorship election, has said he will tap from the best brains in the state to run the first knowledge driven state in Nigeria. According to him, Nigeria and indeed the third world having missed the industrial revolution would rely on Anambra state for new primary source of wealth creation when he is elected. Chief Okeke, said that Anambra state is blessed with some of the finest brains in the information and technology world and that if he is elected, he will harness these brains to provide better life for Ndi-Anambra.