Enyioha, the mission to transform Anambra State

By Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha) The founder of Enyioha Development Movement has during the holiday proposed a major landmark initiative to elevate the state to her economic potentials and further improve the standard of living of the people. He thus proposed Enyioha Development Movement plan for Ndi Anambra. In his words he began a direction driven articulated mandate; Ndi Anambra, I salute you all! As you all come back from your holidays, I would like to present an Enyioha Development Movement plan for Ndi Anambra :-
- Anambra was said to have the best road network in Nigeria.
- Water and irrigation is something that I want to see happen on a massive scale in Anambra.
- Enyioha Development Movement (EDM), have a masterplan to open, activate and expand the Anambra water ways.
- Enyioha Development Movement (EDM) has a blue print to reduce the carbon emissions in Anambra, starting with all the commercial markets eg Onitsha, Obosi, Nnewi, Ekwulobia etc
- Enyioha Development Movement intends to engage with Anambra schools and understand all the issues at stake.
- Enyioha Developmemt Movement has been understudying health care solutions, globally.
- Security.
- Industrialization.
- Enyioha Innovation and Research Hub will soon take off, but this is something that I want to change into Anambra Innovation and Research Hub.
- Community and Conflict Resolution.
- Remodeling Awka.
- Enyioha Developmemt Movement will engage with all Anambra women.