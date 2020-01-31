0 comments

EPL: Deadly Coronavirus prevents Arnautovic return to West Ham

According to reports, Marko Arnautovic was hoping to seal a deadline day return to West Ham before all flights out of China were grounded due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-year-old is keen to move back to the Premier League just six months after leaving for Shanghai SIPG.

Hammers boss David Moyes wants to add goals to his side before the deadline and was ready to do a deal for Arnautovic, but measures taken to halt the spread of coronavirus means it is impossible for the forward to fly to England in time to complete a transfer.

